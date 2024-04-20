Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 25,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 46,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

