Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

OKE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 949,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $81.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

