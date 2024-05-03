Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after buying an additional 2,657,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,238,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,359,000 after purchasing an additional 751,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,482,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,935,000 after purchasing an additional 150,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE F traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. 21,544,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,991,715. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

