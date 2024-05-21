Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.08 Million Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in United Community Banks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,777,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Community Banks by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,249,000 after acquiring an additional 556,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UCBI. TheStreet downgraded United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCBI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,504. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.92.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

