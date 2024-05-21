Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,840,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.74. 1,044,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,389. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

