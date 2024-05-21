Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. 1,337,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,183. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

