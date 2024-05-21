Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $367,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $550,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 171,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,522 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,844,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 49.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 876,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,973 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.77. 3,787,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,854,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.