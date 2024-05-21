Albemarle’s (ALB) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.16.

ALB traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.53. The stock had a trading volume of 932,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,346. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

