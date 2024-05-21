WAX Price Hits $0.0670 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $230.98 million and $8.65 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,184,493,107 coins and its circulating supply is 3,447,214,903 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,184,146,048.2995176 with 3,447,090,920.59018 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06623845 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $7,931,739.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

