Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COTY. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth $3,347,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,745,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,134,000 after purchasing an additional 136,292 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 78,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,193,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COTY. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,327. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.83. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

