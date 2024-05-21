Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Trimmed by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 22,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.16.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALB traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.53. 932,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average of $125.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

