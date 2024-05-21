Keystone Financial Group Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $1,424,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 39,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. 14,635,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,245,789. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

