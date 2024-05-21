S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135,064 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.26% of S&P Global worth $368,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.19. The company had a trading volume of 773,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,737. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

