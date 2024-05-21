Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. 3,990,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,899,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.