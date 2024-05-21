Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,617,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.04. 153,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

