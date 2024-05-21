Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. 814,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

