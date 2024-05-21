Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 250,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VFVA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,608 shares. The stock has a market cap of $705.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.12.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

