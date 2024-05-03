Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,496. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average is $101.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

