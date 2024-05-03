Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $669,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBJP. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,246.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

BATS BBJP traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,221 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

