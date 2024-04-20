eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Shares Down 2.4%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08). Approximately 327,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,704,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

eEnergy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.13.

About eEnergy Group

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

