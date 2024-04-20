Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $985,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

