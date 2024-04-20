Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0323 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $3.52 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

