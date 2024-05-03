Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million-$580.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.3 million.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.42. 178,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. Belden has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

