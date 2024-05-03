LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $2,647,952. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.21.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $3.68 on Friday, reaching $237.44. 617,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average of $236.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.70 and a 52-week high of $251.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

