Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.150-8.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.5 billion-$23.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.6 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.33.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $255.77. The stock had a trading volume of 600,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.88. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $265.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.