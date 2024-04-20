Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $292.03 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $243.64 and a fifty-two week high of $319.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.