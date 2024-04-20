Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.83). Approximately 686,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 513,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.80 ($0.84).

Brickability Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £214.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brickability Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Alan Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($78,426.49). In related news, insider Sharon Mary Collins purchased 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £20,006.17 ($24,904.98). Also, insider Alan Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($78,426.49). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,386,439 shares of company stock valued at $94,098,273. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

