Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.83). Approximately 686,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 513,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.80 ($0.84).
Brickability Group Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of £214.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94.
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Brickability Group Company Profile
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brickability Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.