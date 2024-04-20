CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to $29.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get CAE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. CAE has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.13 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CAE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in CAE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,705,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,131,000 after buying an additional 98,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CAE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,034,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after buying an additional 128,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,216,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.