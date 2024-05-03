Citigroup Begins Coverage on Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNW. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $75.04 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,521,000 after buying an additional 3,506,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,267.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 289,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 99.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 332,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 165,495 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 197,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 164,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

