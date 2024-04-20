Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.35.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.16. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $167.53 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after buying an additional 892,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

