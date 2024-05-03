Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.59.

Shares of LUV opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

