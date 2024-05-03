Mizuho Increases Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $530.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $525.00 to $530.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $510.82 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $441.06 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $542.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

