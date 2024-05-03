Royal Bank of Canada Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to $162.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TFII. Scotiabank raised TFI International from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.78.

TFII stock opened at $132.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.29. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $102.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 793.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,094 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $136,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $42,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

