Analysts Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price at C$26.64

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.64.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
