Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BALL. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.15.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

