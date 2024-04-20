Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $706.12 million, a PE ratio of 121.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.458 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 871.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 528.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

