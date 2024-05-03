Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $17.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Macy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 260.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after buying an additional 1,841,432 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,211,000 after buying an additional 1,730,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.