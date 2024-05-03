Head-To-Head Review: Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Atrion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 5 0 2.83 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nyxoah and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nyxoah currently has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 109.78%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Atrion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nyxoah and Atrion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $4.70 million N/A -$46.77 million ($1.68) -5.85 Atrion $169.33 million 4.31 $19.41 million $11.03 37.62

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -993.28% -38.58% -31.24% Atrion 11.46% 8.07% 7.37%

Summary

Atrion beats Nyxoah on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. Its cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. The company's ophthalmic products consist of a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It manufactures products for safe needle and scalpel blade containment; inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

