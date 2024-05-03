Altair Engineering’s (ALTR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the software’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

ALTR stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -628.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,032.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,830 shares of company stock worth $13,876,320. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after buying an additional 932,717 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $57,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 95.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,414 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,549,000 after buying an additional 191,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,942 shares of the software’s stock worth $358,340,000 after acquiring an additional 179,838 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

