Kinsale Capital Group’s (KNSL) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $425.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $555.00.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $438.43.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $373.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.98. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $297.33 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.92.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,127,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,543,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.