Financial Survey: Atlas Lithium (ATLX) vs. The Competition

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Atlas Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Lithium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atlas Lithium Competitors 234 1084 1458 12 2.45

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 197.05%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 -$41.39 million -3.62 Atlas Lithium Competitors $2.34 billion $342.51 million 5.27

This table compares Atlas Lithium and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atlas Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium. Atlas Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Lithium has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A -550.97% -146.10% Atlas Lithium Competitors 20.49% -25.49% 2.84%

Summary

Atlas Lithium rivals beat Atlas Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, copper, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.