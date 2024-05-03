Comparing Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) & BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS)

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get BTCS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

BTCS currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.81%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than BTCS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS 583.51% -38.81% -31.40% Bit Digital -30.93% -6.20% -5.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares BTCS and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BTCS has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.85, meaning that its share price is 385% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTCS and Bit Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.34 million 16.40 $7.82 million $0.56 2.50 Bit Digital $44.92 million 3.95 -$13.89 million ($0.16) -13.44

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bit Digital beats BTCS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.