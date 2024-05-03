Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $110.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

