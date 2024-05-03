Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXTR

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.88. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Extreme Networks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.