TD Cowen Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $185.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.40.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $157.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after buying an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

