Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $9.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $767.68. The stock had a trading volume of 730,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $729.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $414.31 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $762.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 59.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.