Comparing CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) & BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and CareDx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $9.77 million 1.11 -$2.63 million ($0.02) -30.48 CareDx $280.32 million 1.71 -$190.28 million ($3.54) -2.62

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareDx. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -26.90% -32.99% -26.99% CareDx -67.88% -51.40% -37.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioNexus Gene Lab and CareDx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A CareDx 0 2 3 0 2.60

CareDx has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.02%. Given CareDx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of CareDx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats CareDx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. The company offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing; and Ottr, a transplant patient management software. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; Allocell, a surveillance solution that monitors the level of engraftment and persistence of allogeneic cells for patients who have received cell therapy transplants; and XynQAPI cloud-based transplant quality management software, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors and sub-distributors. It has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development, and commercialization of NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

