Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) PT at $5.19

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,230 shares of company stock worth $167,409. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.53.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

