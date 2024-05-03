Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Price Target at $56.71

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ovintiv by 8.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 95,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

