InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $32.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. InMode has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

